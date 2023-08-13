Ludhiana, Bhatinda to Get Direct Flights to Delhi: Ministry of Civil Aviation

If you are from Punjab and had been dealing with no flight service from Bathinda and Ludhiana to Delhi, here is good news for you all. The central government has resumed the flight service on the mentioned route under the Udan Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), allowing a 19-seater aircraft to provide flight service to interested passengers.

The special flight will depart from Ghaziabad’s Hindon Airport, which is close to the Delhi border, and was non-operational for almost 5 months. The sole purpose of introducing the special flight service on this route is to improve the accessibility to Punjab’s residents

Flight Service From Delhi to Bathinda and Ludhiana

It has been reported that the 19-seater aircraft for the Bathinda-Ludhiana-Delh route has the capacity to accommodate around 12 to 20 flyers, which will eventually provide relief in congestion at IGI Airport, and will provide a faster and more convenient option for those going towards Bathinda and Ludhiana.

Service Kickstarted After 3 Years

The decision has been taken after witnessing massive demand from businessmen, and central government employees for the flights on the Bathinda-Ludhiana-Delh routes. The service on this route was stopped in March 2020 due to the competition of a scheduled three-year term. Apart from this, the ministry also approved the much-demanded routes, connecting Adampur to Hindon, followed by Nanded, Kolkata, Goa and Bengaluru.

Special Demand for Flight on Bathinda-Jammu Route

Amid this, a special flight service request also has been made by the Akali Dal President Badal Sukhbir Singh Badal. He said he told the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to approve his request to resume the Bathinda-Jammu flight services. He said the service will provide a great benefit to all the pilgrims who are going or scheduled to go to Vaishno Devi and Amarnath.