Ludhiana-Delhi Direct Flights Resume After Three Years from Sahnewal Airport

It has been three years, since the flight operation on the Delhi - Ludhiana route was stopped. Now, after being away from the air map for so long, the route is all set to bring back flight service, starting from September 6 under de Desh Ka Aam Nagrik’ (UDAN) scheme.

It has been reported that the first flight from Alliance Air is scheduled to depart from Ghaziabad’s Hindon domestic airport at 9.25 am, and will reach Sahnewal airport at 10.50 am. While on the return, the flight will depart from Sahnewal at 11:10 am and will land at the Ghaziabad airport 12:25 pm.

Rajya Sabha MP on Delhi - Ludhiana flight operation

While confirming the news, Rajya Sabha MP and industrialist from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora said that he will be present at the inaugural flight along with Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) VK Singh.

Hindon airport soon connect with Bathinda

Talking about the flight operation, Arora said that the route will operate the air service five days a week initially. Later, it will be increased to daily, starting from the end of October 2023. Apart from this, the Hindon domestic airport will also connect to Bathinda, starting from September 20, Arora informed.

Arora said that he had already written to MoCA secretary Rajiv Bansal regarding the same as Ludhiana residents have been facing the connectivity issue for so long.

He also thanked Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia and the MD of MoCA secretary and Big Charter Pvt Ltd, Sanjay Mandavia for considering his request to resuming flight operations on above mentioned route.