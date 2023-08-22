Ludhiana: Flights from Halwara International Airport Starting Soon, Says Civil Aviation Secretary

In a promising development, the Halwara international airport located in Punjab’s Ludhiana is poised to commence operations upon the completion of its ongoing construction.

Sources reveal that domestic flights are already in operation from Ludhiana’s Sahnewal airport. Additionally, there are anticipations for domestic flight services to be launched at the Mohali international airport in the near future.

In a recent high-level meeting held in New Delhi, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, received a green signal from the Union Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal. Union Civil Aviation Joint Secretaries, Rubina Ali and Asangba Chuba, were also present during this significant encounter.

Arora had told The Tribune that he requested the Civil Aviation Secretary to convince the leading airlines to begin their operations from Delhi and Mumbai to the Halwara airport. “In another couple of months, the Halwara airport will be ready in all aspects and will be able to cater to domestic and international airlines,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader was quoted as saying by The Tribune.

“He hinted that IndiGo will be the best option and he will persuade the leading airlines to launch domestic and international flights from the Halwara airport,” Arora explained while quoting the Civil Aviation Secretary as saying.

Sanjeev Arora also requested Rajiv Bansal to continue domestic flights from the Sahnewal airport under the Udaan Scheme 4.2 until the Halwara Airport Project was complete. According to him, it would provide a huge boost to regional connectivity and affordable flights to the locals. He also added that the Civil Aviation Secretary had assured him that Sahnewal Airport would soon be resuming its operations. He recalled how Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia had assured him that flight operations from Sahnewal Airport would have been resumed but the late arrival of aircraft and a pending DGCA approval resulted in a delay.

Sanjeev Arora further demanded immediate flights from Mohali to the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia to address the issue of international flight operations. The Union Civil Aviation had confirmed that the Mohali airport already has all the approvals to fly anywhere in the world. It was up to the airlines to begin their flight services from the airport. Arora even requested the chiefs of all the leading international airlines in the world to begin flight operations from Mohali. The Civil Aviation Secretary explained that the shortage of aircraft was the primary cause for the carriers’ failure to start new flight operations.