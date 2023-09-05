Made in India Aprilia RS 440 Officially Teased Ahead of Global Debut on September 7

Aprilia, the Italian brand, has teased a superbike on its social media accounts ahead of its global debut on September 7, 2023.

When it comes to features, the RS440 is expected to come packed with the latest technologies, like ride-by-wire, traction control, and cornering ABS.

Aprilia has been secretly developing the RS440 for quite a while, but there haven’t been any concrete updates about its progress until now. A few months back, someone spotted a test version of this upcoming sports bike in a foreign country. And just a few days ago, a prototype of the RS440 was seen on Indian roads.

It’s expected that the new RS440 will come with a 440cc parallel-twin engine. Introducing the Aprilia RS440 to the Indian market would also help the Italian bikemaker fill a gap in its portfolio. Currently, Aprilia’s main products in India are 125cc and 160cc scooters. For those unfamiliar, they import limited quantities of Aprilia’s 660cc motorcycles as CKDs.

The external appearance of the Aprilia RS440’s engine casing closely resembles that of the Aprilia RS660 and the Tuono 660. In the photos shared by the company, the bike looks well-balanced with a moderate lean angle. Despite having rear-set foot pegs, the pulled-back handlebars reduce the overall leaning angle.

While we’re expecting a new engine and chassis, the styling of the Aprilia RS440 is quite similar to its older siblings. It has a large fuel tank and prominent fairing, giving it a massive bike-like appearance.

It features a three-headlight setup, a sizable windscreen, trapezoidal rear-view mirrors, a sturdy engine cover, an elevated seat, and a raised tail section, all of which are distinctive elements borrowed from Aprilia motorcycles with greater carrying capacity.

In terms of hardware, the RS440 is likely to have an upside-down front fork and a mono-shock in the back. It will use a single front and rear disc brake system with ABS for stopping. The bike will roll on 17-inch alloy wheels, possibly fitted with road-friendly TVS Eurogrip tires. Some extra features might include sleek brake rotors, a high-performance front brake caliper, and lightweight alloy rims.

Now, about the engine – the upcoming Aprilia RS440 will have a smaller engine compared to its bigger sibling. It’s expected to sport a 440cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that can produce up to 48bhp of power. This engine will be paired with a six-speed gearbox that includes a quick-shifter and a slipper clutch for smoother gear changes. The motorcycle’s top speed could reach around 180km/h.