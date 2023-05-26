Made-in-India Harley Davidson X 440 India Launch on July 3

In an exhilarating turn of events, the highly anticipated Harley-Davidson X440, proudly manufactured in India, is gearing up for its grand debut on July 3. This news comes shortly after the announcement of the Bajaj-Triumph bikes’ global debut, scheduled just a week before.

As the first offspring of the legendary partnership between Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp, the X440 is poised to capture the hearts of biking enthusiasts across the nation. It will be equipped with a 440cc, single-cylinder engine that uses air and oil cooling. The focus of this engine is to deliver strong performance in the low and mid-range speeds rather than emphasizing high-speed power. Although the exact power figures haven’t been revealed yet, it is expected to outperform the Royal Enfield Classic 350, which currently has 20 horsepower and 27 Newton meters of torque.

The X440 boasts an array of notable features, including a single downtube tubular frame suspended by a cutting-edge USD fork and twin shock absorbers. Complementing its impressive design, the bike cruises on 18-inch and 17-inch wheels wrapped in MRF tyres, reminiscent of the renowned Pirelli Phantom Sportcomp.

The overall appearance of the X440 showcases premium quality with machined highlights on the alloy wheels and oil-cooler. It also includes special indicators displaying the HD logo, along with high-quality nuts and fasteners.

With the Royal Enfield Classic 350 firmly in its sights, the Harley-Davidson X440 is set to make waves in the Indian motorcycle market. Anticipated to be priced competitively around the Rs 2 lakh range, this model will offer a simpler variant that delivers a powerful punch, appealing to riders seeking an exhilarating and affordable biking experience.

Get ready to unleash your inner road warrior as Harley-Davidson’s X440 roars into town, captivating riders with its supreme performance, impeccable design, and a price that will leave the competition in its rearview mirror.