Made-in-India Harley-Davidson X440 Roadster Bookings Open, India Launch on July 3

Harley-Davidson, the iconic American motorcycle manufacturer, made waves in 2020 when it announced its exit from the Indian market. However, the company has now bounced back with a strategic partnership with Hero MotoCorp, breathing new life into its operations.

Kicking off the collaboration with a bang, Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp are gearing up to introduce the highly anticipated Harley-Davidson X440 roadster. Enthusiasts can now book the Harley Davidson X440 at authorized dealerships by making an advance payment of Rs 25,000. While Harley-Davidson likely spearheaded the design and development of the bike, Hero MotoCorp will handle the crucial aspects of production, distribution, sales, and after-sales service.

Embracing its classic roots, the Harley-Davidson X440 showcases retro styling elements that are sure to turn heads on the roads. The circular headlamp, turn indicators, and rear-view mirrors exude a nostalgic charm. Equipped with LEDs, the headlamp features a striking LED Daytime Running Light (DRL) positioned across the center. Adding to the allure, the turn indicators proudly display the renowned Harley logo. The instrument pod takes the form of a circular unit, expected to incorporate a digital screen.

Design highlights include a conical fuel tank adorned with Harley and X440 badges, minimalist bodywork, a copper-colored exhaust pipe, and side-mounted grab rails. With an extensive range of color options, the Harley-Davidson X440 is poised to cater to diverse style preferences. To exude an aura of power and dominance, several components have been elegantly blacked out, including the headlamp cowl, engine assembly, engine guard, rear shock absorbers, and exhaust muffler. The alloy wheels sport a captivating dual-tone finish, combining black and brushed metal. Overall, the Harley Davidson X440 boasts a refined profile that refrains from excessive flamboyance.

Turning our attention to the ergonomics, the Harley X440 offers a comfortable riding stance. The bike features a flat handlebar and centrally mounted foot pegs. The handlebar is positioned slightly lower, hinting at a sporty riding experience. The seat, particularly the rider’s section, exhibits a scooped profile, ensuring a plush feel. Although the pillion section is slightly narrow, it should sufficiently meet the demands of urban riding.

While specific engine details remain undisclosed, the power and torque of the Harley-Davidson X440 are expected to surpass that of Royal Enfield’s 350cc motorcycles. For reference, the Classic 350 generates 20 horsepower and 27 Newton-meters of torque. The X440’s single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine is projected to deliver around 40 Newton-meters of peak torque, making it an ideal companion for navigating city streets.

Diverging from the traditional Harley-Davidson approach, the X440 boasts a chain final drive, making it the second modern-day Harley model to adopt this feature, following the Pan America. The bike’s tubular frame employs a single-downtube design and is equipped with USD forks at the front and pre-load adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear.

Furthermore, the Harley-Davidson X440 boasts an 18-inch wheel at the front and a 17-inch wheel at the rear. This combination accentuates the bike’s majestic presence on the road. The wheels come fitted with MRF tyres featuring a retro tread pattern, reminiscent of the acclaimed Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tires.

Enthusiasts eagerly await the launch of the Harley Davidson X440, which is slated for July 3. The anticipated price range for the bike is expected to fall between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh. By comparison, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is currently available in the price bracket of Rs 1.9 lakh to Rs 2.2 lakh.

With the revival of Harley-Davidson in India, courtesy of the Hero MotoCorp collaboration, enthusiasts can now rejoice as they eagerly await the arrival of the stylish and powerful Harley-Davidson X440. Hurry and book your own piece of motorcycling glory today!