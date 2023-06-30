Madurai Metro: Operations to Start at 31 Km Long Thirumangalam-Othakadai Stretch

The initial Metro rail project in the city of Madurai will be implemented between Thirumangalam and Othakadai. The route from Thirumangalam to Othakadai will have 18 stations in total. Of these, 14 stations will be elevated, while the others will be underground.



According to a report by the New Indian Express, a specialised team led by T Arjunan, the director of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, scrutinised various areas on the proposed route on Tuesday. After inspecting Thirumangalam, Uchapatti satellite city, Madurai railway junction, and Meenakshi Amman temple areas, they confirmed that the Thirumangalam-Othakadai stretch will cover a distance of 31 kilometres and will require a cost of around Rs 8,500 crore to finish construction.



The first phase of the Madurai metro would consist of a 26 km elevated section and a 5-kilometre underground section that will travel through neighbourhoods surrounding temples. According to MA Siddique, the Managing Director of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), construction works for the project will start in 2024 and is expected to see its final outcome after three years.



According to T Arjunan, the workers will need to be more cautious while building the underground metro track near the Vaigai river. He talked about the potential difficulties that the development near Madura College, Meenakshi Amman Temple, and the Vaigai river could cause, the New Indian Express report said.



Arjunan further made sure that the metro project will not cause any harm to the local monuments, saying that a survey for land acquisition needs is currently in progress. He also revealed that the authority is also considering building a metro station close to the upcoming AIIMS hospital.



In February 2023, the Tamil Nadu government announced a Rs 3 crore procurement for the detailed project report for the Madurai metro. The second phase of the Madurai metro rail project will see the development of a metro station at Madurai International Airport, which will link the airport to the city. Chennai is currently the only city in Tamil Nadu to have a metro network. Apart from Madurai, Coimbatore is also anticipated to have metro services in the near future.