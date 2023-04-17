Madurai Metro Rail Project: Soil Testing Process Begins At Tirupparankundram

The construction Of the Madurai Metro Rail Project worth Rs 8,500 Crore is expected to begin in 2024. However, the soil testing process started in order to begin the work. The project director T. Archunan said that it will take almost one month to complete this particular task. The whole project is expected to complete in 2027.

It has been reported that the soil testing process, which started a few days back at Tamil Nadu’s Tirupparankundram, is likely to speed up with the deployment of more machines. While talking with the media Archunan said that a concerned team who is handling the task planned to test soil in three to four locations for the underground component of the project and at least two locations for each mile for the elevated segment. He also said that after testing the soil, the final result of it will decide the design in structural engineering. It is depending upon the soil’s hardness or softness. Archunan added.

He also revealed that the cost of the elevated structure will be cheaper as compared to the underground structure. In order to preserve the city’s historic architecture, the Madurai Metro Rail has been designed underground between Goripalayam and Vasantha Nagar. If it was not planned that way, several buildings and historical structures near the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple would need to be taken down, Archunan added.

According to the reports, it has been suggested that the Madurai Metro Rail will be operated for 31 kilometers from Othakadai in the north and Tirumangalam in the south. The system would travel underground for five kilometers and will have an elevated construction for 26 kilometers, similar to the Chennai Metro Rail.

