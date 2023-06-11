Mahindra CEO Shares First Interior Pic of All-Electric BE.05 SUV, Details Here

After getting spied on for the first time on the road during the testing phase, Mahindra’s upcoming electric SUV named BE.05 has undoubtedly collected a lot of headlines, most of the credit goes to its futuristic design and aggressive looks. Now, the company CEO himself killed most of the suspense and shared EVs interior photos on his official Twitter handle, giving a complete look to the enthusiast that how the car will look in the future.

The photo has been taken at the time when Mahindra CEO, Rajesh Jejurikar was testing or driving the vehicle. He also captioned the post, saying that

the Mahindra Automotive Leadership team was driving this in Chennai city and it was incredible.

Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV Images

The shared images show that the upcoming EV might come with a massive horizontal touchscreen infotainment system, which will support wireless Android, Apple and AutocarPlay. The photos also revealed that the car might come with a wireless charging feature, leather upholstery, dual climate control, ventilated seats, a multi-function steering wheel, and whatnot.

Mahindra BE.05 Expected Measurement

It has been reported that the vehicle is likely to flaunt a decent space from the inside, and will be 4,370mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and 1,635 mm in height. Customers also can expect 2,775 mm of wheelbase. If the SUV will hit the road in the same measurement, it will surely allow 5 adults to sit inside it comfortably. Apart from this, BE.05 is also likely to have hi-tech features such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), providing more safety to the vehicle.

Mahindra Expected BE.05 Specs

Mahindra’s BE.05 electric SUV is likely to come in single-motor and dual-motor configurations. When it comes to the single motor, it might generate a max power of 228-282 BHP. While the dual motor is expected to produce somewhere around 335-389 BHP

Mahindra BE.05 Launch

As far as the launch is concerned, the brand has not revealed the exact date yet. However, reports suggested that it might hit the market around October or November 2025.