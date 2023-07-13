Mahindra Electric XUV e8 Revealed in Leaked Design Patent: What To Expect

In an exciting development, a leaked design patent has unveiled the highly anticipated production version of Mahindra‘s electric XUV.e8, showcasing its striking design.

The leaked image indicates that the production-spec XUV.e8 will closely resemble its concept counterpart, staying true to its captivating design. Let’s delve deeper into the details.

The leaked patent image reveals that the production model of the XUV.e8 will retain almost all the distinctive body panels of the concept vehicle, establishing a strong resemblance to the current XUV700. The only notable absence from the concept is its intricate paint job, but the overall aesthetic remains intact.

Distinguishing itself as an electric vehicle, the XUV.e8 boasts a brand-new fascia highlighted by a full-width LED light bar that spans the front end and elegantly descends vertically into the bumper. As expected with EVs, the grille is sealed off, making way for newly designed triangular headlamps seamlessly integrated into the bumper.

When viewed from the side, the XUV.e8 shares similarities with the XUV700, featuring flush door handles, comparable character lines, and an identical glasshouse, while showcasing new aero-optimized wheels. Although the rear is not visible in the leaked image, it is anticipated that the production-spec model will retain the design elements of the XUV.e8 concept, which drew inspiration from the regular XUV700.

Furthermore, the leaked image showcases captivating copper accents that highlight the glasshouse, headlamp surrounds, bumper inserts, and the distinctive twin peak Mahindra logo. This distinctive copper highlight will become a signature element across Mahindra’s upcoming EV lineup, as seen in the already available XUV400.

The leaked design patent suggests that Mahindra’s forthcoming EVs, such as the XUV.e9 and the BE range, will follow a similar design philosophy and remain faithful to their respective concepts. This aligns with the observations made when the BE.05 was recently spotted during testing on Indian roads.

While conceptually similar to the XUV700, featuring a comparable profile and three rows of seats, the XUV.e8 will be built on Mahindra’s INGLO skateboard platform, specially designed for electric vehicles. The XUV.e8 will have dimensions of 4,740mm in length, 1,900mm in width, and 1,760mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,762mm. This makes it slightly longer by 45mm, wider by 10mm, and taller by 5mm compared to the XUV700, with a wheelbase extended by only 7mm.

Mahindra has already confirmed that the XUV.e8 will feature an all-wheel drive system and will be equipped with a battery pack ranging up to 80kWh. Power outputs are expected to range from 230hp to over 350hp. Serving as the first production-ready Mahindra EV, the XUV.e8 is set to hit the market by December 2024, marking an important milestone in the brand’s electrification journey.

With the leaked design patent providing a glimpse of the production-spec XUV.e8, the anticipation among electric vehicle enthusiasts continues to build. Mahindra’s commitment to innovative design, coupled with cutting-edge technology, showcases its determination to lead the charge in India’s electric vehicle market.