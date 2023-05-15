Mahindra Hits a Production Milestone with the 1,00,000th XUV700! 

In a remarkable achievement, Mahindra has crossed a significant production milestone as the 1,00,000th XUV700 rolls off its assembly line. Since its launch in 2021, this SUV has garnered immense popularity, with over 90,000 units already sold. The overwhelming demand has resulted in a substantial backlog of deliveries, with customers facing a waiting period of more than a year.

The success of the XUV700 can be attributed to its impressive capabilities and cutting-edge technology. The XUV700 offers two enticing trims: the MX and AdrenoX, in both 5-seater and 7-seater configurations, catering to diverse customer preferences.

Under the hood, this SUV packs a punch with two engine options. The first is a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine generating an impressive 197 BHP and 380 Nm of torque. The second option is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that delivers 182 BHP and a robust 420 Nm (MT) / 450 Nm (AT). Both engines offer a choice between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, customers have the option to equip their XUV700 with all-wheel drive, further enhancing its capabilities.

With this extraordinary production milestone, Mahindra continues to make waves in the automotive industry, captivating customers with the XUV700’s outstanding features, performance, and design. As the waiting period persists, eager enthusiasts eagerly anticipate their turn to experience the prowess of this remarkable SUV.