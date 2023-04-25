Mahindra Launches All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up Range, Price Starts At Rs 7.85 Lakh

Indian automobile giant Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has recently launched its latest range of Bolero MaXX Pik-Up trucks, featuring powerful features and performance at an unprecedented value proposition. The new line of vehicles comes in two series - HD series and City series - with varying cargo lengths, payload capacities, and engine types ranging from diesel to CNG. The all-new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range sets new benchmarks for payload capacity, fuel efficiency, safety, and the overall driving experience with a starting price of Rs. 7.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

CITY Range HD Range Variants Price (ex-showroom) Variants Price (ex-showroom) CITY 1.3 LX CBC Rs 7.85 Lakh HD 1.7 LX CBC RS 9.26 Lakh CITY 1.3 LX Rs 7.95 lakh HD 1.7 LX Rs 9.53 Lakh CITY 1.4 LX CBC Rs 8.22 Lakh HD 1.7L LX Rs 9.83 Lakh CITY 1.4 LX Rs 8.34 Lakh HD 2.0L LX CBC Rs 9.99 Lakh CITY 1.5 LX CBC Rs 8.22 Lakh HD 2.0L LX Rs 10.33 Lakh CITY 1.5 LX Rs 8.34 Lakh CITY CNG Rs 8.25 Lakh

The All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range can be booked with a minimum down payment of INR 24,999, with Mahindra also offering attractive financing schemes for a seamless purchase and ownership experience. The range offers higher payload capacity, better mileage and performance, improved comfort and safety, and a highly reliable and efficient transport solution, providing customers higher operational and earning capability as well as a delightful on-road experience.

The new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range offers multiple payload capacities ranging from 1.3t to 2t, with cargo bed lengths up to 3050 mm, providing greater loadability for transporting goods. The range is powered by Mahindra’s advanced m2Di engine, which is available in both diesel and CNG options. The range also features varying power and torque nodes of 70 bhp/200Nm and 80 bhp/220Nm.

Additionally, the range is equipped with iMAXX connected solution, allowing customers and fleet owners to monitor their vehicles using the iMAXX app on their phones. The app is available in six languages, making it easier for users to operate pan-India. iMAXX provides valuable insights to enhance fleet management and beyond, through its comprehensive suite of more than 50 features that encompass vehicle tracking, route planning, expense management, geo-fencing, and health monitoring.

Furthermore, the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range includes features such as CMVR certified D+2 seating and height-adjustable driver seats for superior comfort, redesigned exteriors and interiors suitable for both city and highway applications, easy entry and exit to the cabin, and turn safe lights and wider wheel tracks for improved on-road visibility, stability, and handling.

The vehicle is designed with safety in mind, featuring a single-piece BSO for improved strength and rigidity, stress-peened suspension, shorter rear overhangs, and the use of HSLA parts to improve vehicle durability. With all these features combined, the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range provides greater payload capability and cargo utilization, making it an excellent choice for those looking for a dependable and efficient pick-up vehicle.

Moreover, Mahindra’s iconic Bolero SUV has reached a sales milestone of 1 lakh units in FY 2023, with over 1.4 million units sold since its introduction in 2000. Bolero-badged SUVs are also widely used in government and law enforcement agencies for critical operations. Bolero’s latest sales feat was driven by the success of Bolero Neo, which has attracted younger customers from salaried and self-employed backgrounds with its modern design, smooth ride, and powerful mHAWK100 engine.

