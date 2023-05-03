CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Harrier Viral PhotosRE Shotgun 650Kochi Water MetroMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Sales Crosses 62K Mark in April 2023
1-MIN READ

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Sales Crosses 62K Mark in April 2023

Published By: Paras Yadav

IANS

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 10:42 IST

Chennai, India

Mahindra & Mahindra (Photo: IANS)

Mahindra & Mahindra (Photo: IANS)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd closed last month selling 62,294 vehicles, up from 45,640 units sold in April 2022

Boosted by the sales of its utility vehicle models, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M Ltd) closed last month selling 62,294 vehicles, up from 45,640 units sold in April 2022.

According to M&M, it sold 34,694 utility vehicles last month against 168 units in April 2022, while the sales numbers for cars and vans were 4 units (358 units in 2022). The total number of vehicles in the passenger segment sold was 34,698 units last month.

Also Read: Tata Motors India Sales Dip 4 Percent in April to 69,599 Units

M&M sold 20,231 units (17,402 units in 2022) of its commercial vehicles and 5,552 units (3,009) of three-wheelers including electric models. The company shipped out 1,813 units (2,703 units) last month.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M the company is optimistic of consolidating its position in the sub-3.5-ton light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment with the recently launched All New range of Bolero Maxx Pik-Up.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

RELATED NEWS
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Paras Yadav
Paras Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educational background in the domain of mass communication and holds more ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra
first published:May 03, 2023, 10:42 IST
last updated:May 03, 2023, 10:42 IST