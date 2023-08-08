Mahindra Scorpio N Waiting Period Reaches All-Time High, Over 1 Lakh Deliveries Awaited

The homegrown car manufacturer Mahindra has been witnessing great sales numbers over the past few months, and the major credit goes to their most loved SUVs named the new Scorpio-N, XUV700, and Thar. Despite having a great sales number, where the company sold around 36,205 units last month, still going through massive pending orders, and is taking more than usual time to deliver the vehicle.

It has been reported that the company has more than 2.80 lakh cumulative pending orders for the SUVs segment, especially for the newly launched Scorpio-N followed by Scorpio Classic, Thar, and XUV700.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pending Orders

According to the reports, the Indian car maker has more than 1.17 lakh pending unit orders for the Scorpio-N, and the number is growing with each passing day as the public chooses the king-size SUV more than any other model.

Mahindra Scorpio N Waiting Period In August

Mahindra has been getting a lot of pre-bookings for one of their hot-selling product Scorpio N due to which the waiting period has been extended. In order to dispatch orders on time, the company has been working on its supply chain issue for quite a long time. It seems like the problem somehow has been resolved as the waiting period went down by a few weeks.

Now, Scorpio N’s top model in petrol comes with a max waiting period of 7 to 8 months. While the diesel version still witnessing a max 10 to 12 months long waiting period. Meanwhile, the models including Z2, Z4, Z6 have the least waiting period, and the brand might deliver the mentioned models to your doorstep in under 6 to 7 months.

Mahindra Scorpio N Price

Mahindra has launched the Scorpio N in India at the starting price of Rs 13.06 lakh (ex-showroom), and it goes up to 24.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top models.

When it comes to rivals, the vehicle competes against Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus.