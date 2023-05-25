Mahindra Thar 2WD’s Waiting Period Shoots Up To 17 Months

Mahindra launched the new-gen Thar with major upgrades in 2020. Since then, the Indian carmaker has witnessed tremendous demand for the SUV. In January this year, Mahindra introduced a more affordable version of its off-roader, Thar 2WD.

The two-wheel drive option was introduced to target buyers who were on a budget. Priced aggressively with the base model starting a little under Rs 10 lakh, the SUV has received an overwhelming response from the market. And if you have also been looking to bring your own Thar 2WD, the wait may be a little longer. As per the latest update, the wait time for Mahindra Thar 2WD SUV has shot up to 17 months, reported Autocar.

Mahindra Thar 2WD is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 118hp and 300Nm of torque. This power unit, which is seen in the Marazzo and the XUV300, is only offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Meanwhile, the petrol-powered Thar 2WD comes with a 2.0-litre mStallion engine that churns out 152hp and 300Nm of torque and is mated to only a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. This engine is carried over from Thar’s 4WD version.

Mahindra has been able to price the Thar 2WD very aggressively due to the smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine and the absence of off-road systems.

At the same time, Thar 4WD continues to maintain its popularity as a bona fide off-roader.

The waiting period for both petrol and diesel versions of the Thar 4WD is reported to be a little over a month. The 4WD shares its 2.0-litre petrol mStallion engine with the 2WD variant. The larger 2.2-litre diesel engine offered in the four-wheel drive option of the SUV is tuned to churn out 132hp of power and 300Nm of torque.

Following the success of the 2WD Thar, Mahindra is reportedly planning to introduce a new entry-level 4×4 variant the Thar. This variant is expected to be placed between the AX(O) trim and LX trims and will be named AX AC. Mahindra rolled out the 1,00,000th unit of the Thar last month.

Mahindra Thar competes with the Force Gurkha and will also take on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny.