Mahindra Thar 5-Door Launch on August 15 in South Africa, Here's All You Need to Know

Mahindra is set to unveil the highly anticipated Thar 5-door at this year’s Independence Day event which is slated to take place in South Africa. Mahindra seems to have established a tradition of launching new cars and SUVs on August 15, and this year’s event will continue with that trend, reported Autocar. It will be the fourth occasion that Mahindra introduces a new product on this significant day. Mahindra Thar 5-door will directly lock horns with Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door.

The upcoming SUV is likely to be placed in a higher segment as it’s going to offer larger engine options, featuring the same 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engines found in the 3-door Thar. In terms of dimensions, the 5-door Thar will be significantly bigger than the 5-door Jimny, which measures 3,985mm in length. Mahindra Thar 5-door version will also be wider and taller, with measurements of 1,820mm and 1,850mm, respectively, compared to the Jimny’s 1,645mm and 1,720mm.

Additionally, unlike the 4-passenger layout of the Jimny and the 3-door Thar, the 5-door Thar is expected to seat five occupants comfortably. There is also possibility of a third row of seating due to the increased length.

The introduction of the 5-door version is a natural expansion to the Thar range, allowing the Mahindra off-roader to cater to a wider range of customers. This variant will attract those who desire a rugged and versatile SUV that can handle any terrain while also providing enhanced comfort and practicality for the entire family.

It is scheduled to be available for sale in India next year. The decision to reveal the Thar in South Africa carries special importance, as the country is expected to be a key global market for the SUV. With a presence in South Africa since 1996, Mahindra has witnessed a notable boom in its business operations there. Capitalizing on this, the brand plans to broaden its SUV collection in South Africa by introducing the Thar alongside its current lineup, which includes popular models like the XUV300, XUV700, and Scorpio N.

In 2020, the global debut of the new Thar took place, followed by the world premiere of the XUV700 in 2021. Last year, Mahindra unveiled its innovative born-electric concepts in the UK. For this year’s event, the much-anticipated unveiling will happen in South Africa, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the occasion.

