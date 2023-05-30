Mahindra Thar 5-door Spied Testing with Sunroof, Debuts in 2024

After creating a top spot for itself in the Indian market, the Mahindra Thar 3 door became one of the top hot-selling and very high-in-demand products. Seeing the success of the SUV, the company is all set to introduce the complete off-road vehicle in 5-door. Yes, you read it right!

Ahead of the official unveil or launch, the car already took the market by storm with its spy images. The SUV was also spotted many times during the testing phase, fully covered in camouflage, revealing some of the key features and overall design.

Mahindra Thar 5-door Features and Design

The reports suggested the upcoming 5-door Thar aims to provide similar characteristics but in a more practical way. The four-wheeler will not just come with additional doors but also will be equipped with advanced features- such as a wide sunroof of the car, fixed rear glass, a split window for the rear passengers, a front centre armrest, multiple seating options at the back, LED taillamps, and updated alloy wheels among others.

As far as the cabin is concerned, leaks suggested that it will also receive a major update. The brand is likely to add automatic climate control, which does not come in 3-doors as yet. It is also expected to have an updated touchscreen infotainment system, which will support all car connect tech. Apart from this, the interior theme is also likely to get certain noticeable changes.

Mahindra Thar 5-door launch next year

top videos

Commenting about the same, Executive Director & CEO, of Mahindra & Mahindra Rajesh Jejurikar told the media that the five-door Thar is one of their highly anticipated product, and it is not coming this year as the company is more focused in cleary the pending order. He said customers can expect the launch in 2024.

When he was being asked what if Stellantis would oppose the launch as upcoming the 5-door Thar shares a similar design as Jeep Wrangler in India. He said the company has a legal bond with Stellantis, and will not have any legal grounds about the same.