Mahindra Thar.e and Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition Collab Teased on X, Could be a Reality Soon

Indian automakers Mahindra and Ultraviolette have laid the groundwork for a promising future in an electrifying start of August.

Mahindra unveiled a stunning electric avatar of its beloved Thar SUV, aptly named Thar.e, while Ultraviolette rolled out the limited F77 Space Edition, a stellar tribute to India’s space prowess.

On the eve of India’s Independence Day, Mahindra & Mahindra took the automotive world by storm with the Thar.e concept. This electrifying rendition of the iconic Thar SUV has sent shockwaves through the industry, leaving enthusiasts eager for more.

Simultaneously, as India’s space saga unfolded with the successful Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon’s South Pole, Ultraviolette seized the moment with the launch of the exclusive F77 Space Edition. A homage to India’s stellar achievements in space, this limited-edition motorcycle is a symbol of innovation and excellence. Ultraviolette’s announcement of producing only 10 units of the F77 Space Edition has added an air of exclusivity, making it a coveted masterpiece.

Priced at a remarkable Rs 5.6 lakh (ex-showroom), the F77 Space Edition comes with a host of unique features, including a striking white paint job designed to minimize drag. Adorned with “Space Edition" emblems and accompanied by accessories like tank grips, an aerodynamic wheel cover, and Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tires as standard, this edition stands out from the crowd.

While each announcement was interesting in terms of itself, what really drew people’s attention was the online interaction between Ultraviolette’s Narayan Subramaniam and Mahindra & Mahindra’s Chief Design Officer, Pratap Bose.

A tweet from Narayan Subramaniam featuring both the Thar.e and F77 Space Edition sparked excitement, with the caption - “Couldn’t agree more partnering with Thar.e on an electric expedition. Here’s to taking automotive design thinking to the next level!" This prompted a congratulatory tweet from Pratap Bose, who expressed interest in a potential collaboration in the future. Subramaniam reciprocated the sentiment, hinting at exciting possibilities ahead. As Bose mused, “Now wouldn’t that just be ‘Out of this World’?"

The possibility of a future collaboration between Mahindra & Mahindra and Ultraviolette remains shrouded in mystery. However, the realm of EVs and groundbreaking automotive design offers endless opportunities. With imagination as the only limit, who knows what incredible innovations lie ahead? The automotive world is abuzz with anticipation!