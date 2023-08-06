Mahindra Thar.e Concept Teased Ahead of Global Premiere on August 15, Check Details

Mahindra, the Indian car manufacturer is all set to introduce its much anticipated Thar EV concept on August 15 in South Africa. Ahead of the global premiere, the company has dropped an official teaser on the internet, which will be known as Thar.e in the future.

While sharing the short teaser, the brand captioned the post, where it wrote ‘The legend is reborn, with an electric vision. Welcom to the fututure’. However, the brand did not reveal many details about the vehicle as yet. Even in the short video teaser, it was not fully revealed, somehow gives a hint of what to expect from the electric Thar.

Mahindra Thar.e Concept Design and Platform

As per the teaser, it seems like the concept version will flaunt a squircle-like LED light, Thar.e badging, complete futuristic design with advanced cutting-edge technology.

It has been reported that Mahindra will use the dua-motor system in the electrified avatar, instead of one, which will generate more power, and will provide a decent range. Apart from this, the EV will be based on a ladder frame and will provide 4×4 capabilities. However, the brand is yet to release the power figures.

Mahindra Thar.e Concept Feature

If rumors are to be believed, some reports suggest that the concept version will be equipped with an uncommon crab walk feature, which will allow EV’s wheels to turn around at an almost 45-degree angle, helping it to move sideways so that it will manage the tight parking spots itself. The company is also likely to use the monocoque structure, making it more rough and tough in the segment.

Mahindra Thar.e Concept

It has been reported that the electric model is still under the concept process, and Mahindra might share its arrival time details soon.