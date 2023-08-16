Mahindra Thar.e Electric Concept Unveiled, Details Inside

In a groundbreaking move towards reinventing its identity, Mahindra has taken a giant leap forward with the introduction of the Thar.e concept which is a testament to the brand’s commitment to innovation and electric mobility.

The Thar.e concept is poised to redefine electric mobility while maintaining the spirit of off-roading capability by breaking free from its conventional design elements.

The Thar.e concept represents a radical departure from its fossil-fueled ancestors, giving up the CJ-related design legacy for a bold and unprecedented look. By adopting a whole new electric soul, the Thar.e abandons the conventional ladder-frame chassis. Its structural DNA, which has a captivating five-door layout, reflects this electrifying evolution.

Due to the presence of Baja-style suspension, the Thar.e concept exudes an aura of command with its remarkable ground clearance and wheel travel. Its rugged persona is further accentuated by its upright stance, boxy dimensions, and squared-off fenders, all of which signal its off-road capability.

Mahindra Thar.e Concept: Design

The Thar.e concept’s fresh visage introduces a distinctive front end. Alongside a rectangular grille which is highlighted by three LED slat elements on one side, are headlight units with quadrangular and square shapes. It further flaunts a large front bumper. Notably, similar styling cues have graced legendary names like Land Rover and early Land Cruisers.

The overall appeal of the design is enhanced by a blacked-out rear end.This perspective also affords a clear view of the broad stance, with wheels positioned outside the main body line.

Mahindra Thar.e Concept: Features

The cabin of the Thar.e concept flaunts a minimalistic yet resilient atmosphere. The flat dashboard offers both style and functionality, with grab handles positioned ergonomically at either sides. A prominent central tunnel and a central touchscreen offer a hint of modernism, while the three-spoke steering wheel upholds this sleek concept. A dynamic live “status" symbol resembling that of a fighter aircraft is present on the instrument panel as a tribute to the vehicle’s daring nature.

Thank you so much Maestro AR Rehman sir for being us at Cate Town.What a great picture!.Two legends.ARR Sir and Thar Electric.With “Le Chalaang “brand anthem music scored you,Thar Electric goes truly global.@arrahman @anandmahindra @anishshah21 @rajesh664 @vijaynakra @BosePratap pic.twitter.com/pzl4BZbl0u— Velu (@Velu_Mahindra) August 16, 2023

Beneath the Thar.e’s revolutionary exterior lies the heart of Mahindra’s innovation – the INGLO dedicated EV platform, codenamed P1. The Thar.e abandons the conventional ladder-frame chassis and adopts the skateboard platform construction, housing a flat battery configuration that perfectly aligns between the wheels.

Flexibility takes center stage, as the modular and adjustable chassis design allows for variations in length, wheelbase, and height. The Thar.e, built upon the P1 platform, boasts a wheelbase that can span between 2,775mm and 2,975mm. Additional length, as revealed by Mahindra’s blueprint, resides between the firewall and the hub of the front wheel.

Mahindra Thar.e Concept: Engine

Moving on, Mahindra collaborates with industry titans to amplify the Thar.e’s performance. Initial sourcing of INGLO batteries and motor hails from BYD, with the XUV.e8 standing as a prime example. The Thar.e, on the other hand, is ready to make use of Volkswagen’s more powerful engines, which have astonishing outputs of 107 bhp and 282 bhp for the front and rear axles, respectively. Its excellent torque values of 135 Nm and 535 Nm demonstrate its power, guaranteeing exceptional power delivery even at idle speeds and possibly eliminating the requirement for a low-range transfer case.

In keeping with its electric competitors, the Thar.e uses a similar battery design, with the 60kWh model emerging as the front-runner. Under the demanding WLTP cycle, Mahindra estimates that the larger 80kWh battery would have a remarkable range of 435 to 450 km, while the smaller pack is expected to offer an amazing 325 km.

There is much excitement as Mahindra’s active launch plan continues through October 2026, which will see the spectacular entry of the BE.07. Although the electric Thar.e won’t be in showrooms right away, anticipation is building as it signals a significant change in the automobile industry. The Thar.e is expected to cost between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 20 lakh initially.