Mahindra Thar RWD Gets New Badge and MRF A/T Tyres, Check Details

After releasing the Thar with Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) at an unexpected price, the homegrown car manufacture Mahindra has created a buzz in the auto sector this year. The brand has launched a less costly model with the same look as the 4×4 model, which often causes confusion among the people, and forces them to think if it is an RWD model or a standard 4X4 variant.

Now, to make it more simple, and give a separate identity to the newly launched SUV, the company has introduced an RWD badging on the right rear fender, exactly the same area where the 4X4 badge comes. With the help RWD badging, customers now will be able to identify the model without investing too much time.

Mahindra Thar RWD Badging

The company undoubtedly has created an RWD badging in a bold and aggressive manner, which enhances the overall look of the car. As per the photos, the two initials of the name RW appeared in silver color. While the last half of D featured in red shade D. Apart from this, the Thar RWD also showed MRF Wanderer A/T tyres. Earlier, the company used to provide CEAT CrossDrive A/T tyres.

Mahindra Thar RWD Powertrain

Barrin these slight changes, Mahindra Thar continues to be offered with the same powertrain as before. It comes with three different engines options - a 1.5L turbo-diesel that generates a max power of 117 bhp and 300Nm peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine option that churns out a max power of 150 bhp and 320 Nm peak torque, equipped with 6 speed and 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission, and a 2.2L turbo-diesel the provides a power of 130 bhp and 300Nm torque (available in 6MT, 6TC, and 4WD).

Mahindra Thar RWD Price

Interested customers can purchase the complete off-roader at the starting price of Rs 10.54 lakh(ex-showroom)., and the top model goes up to Rs. 16.77 lakh (ex-showroom).