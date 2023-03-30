Mahindra To Launch A New Entry-Level 4x4 Variant of Thar

Mahindra is set to launch a new entry-level 4×4 variant of its Thar SUV in India. This variant is expected to be slotted below the AX(O) trim. It will further be offered with the 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines. Mahindra had launched the more affordable 4×2 variant of the Thar in January this year. So the introduction of a new entry-level model of the 4×4 variant is being seen as Mahindra’s response to Maruti Suzuki’s Jimny which comes with an AllGrip Pro 4X4 system for superior off-road capabilities. Maruti Suzuki’s Jimny is being touted as a lifestyle off-roader and is expected to undercut the current prices of the Thar. Therefore, the upcoming trim of the Thar could serve as an alternative to off-roading enthusiasts. Reports suggest that Thar’s entry-level 4×4 variant will be named AX AC.

Thar’s 4X2 variant was cheaper than Thar 4×4 by around Rs 2 lakh but it lacked significant off-roading capabilities and came with a smaller diesel engine. However, Thar’s AX AC variant will likely get the bigger 130hp, 300Nm, 2.2-litre diesel engine. The 152hp, 300Nm, 2.0-litre petrol engine will be on offer as well. Both these engines will be mated with manual transmission.

Thar’s entry-level 4×4 variant will probably miss out on some features that are currently offered on the fully-loaded AX(O) trim. At the same time, this variant will continue to get the 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, cruise control, electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors and LED daytime running lamps (DRLs). It remains to be seen whether Mahindra throws in the electronic brake locking differential that is seen on the fully-loaded AX(O) trim of Thar 4WD. This system enables better grip in low-traction situations.

The upcoming entry-level 4×4 variant will compete with Force Gurkha. But it is expected that Maruti Suzuki Jimny will emerge as the main rival of Thar in the coming months.

Thar has acquired an iconic status in the Indian market due to its practicality and great value for money. Thar immediately commands more respect than any other SUV in the segment because of its legendary character. Besides, SUV enthusiasts love Mahindra Thar’s imposing road presence.

