Mahindra To Launch Bolero Neo+ By September, Details Inside

The long-awaited Mahindra Bolero Neo+ will reportedly make its debut across the Indian market by September this year.

The upcoming SUV will be a facelifted version of the TUV300+, which was previously launched in 2018. The vehicle failed to attract significant sales because, at that point in time, four-wheelers with a BS6 engine were gradually taking over the market. The TUV300+ was discontinued in less than three years of its introduction. Now, Mahindra will reintroduce the same TUV300+ model under a new name, Bolero Neo+, equipped with more features.

Upon its arrival, Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is expected to target tier 2 customers, who are looking for a bigger car than the original Bolero. It can also be an affordable alternative to the popular Scorpio Classic. According to a report by Autocar India, Mahindra will launch as many as seven variants of the Bolero Neo+. An ambulance version with a larger cabin will also be offered. It will come with two seating options- a seven-seater and a nine-seater version.

Similar to the Scorpio N, a 2.2-litre diesel engine will power the brand-new Bolero Neo+. But the engine will have a less output capacity than that of the Scorpio N. It will be able to produce a maximum power of 120 BHP. The same engine is also available in the Mahindra Thar but can put out around 132 BHP. The powertrain of the Bolero Neo will be equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The Neo+ variant will be the third SUV in the Bolero lineup. Previously, Mahindra launched two SUVs under the brand name Bolero- the Classic Bolero and the Bolero Neo. The original Bolero is available in three variants- B4 Diesel, B6 Diesel and B6(O) Diesel. The price of the base model starts at Rs 9.78 lakhs (ex-showroom).

On the other hand, the Bolero Neo is offered in four different variants- N4, N8, N10 and N10(O). The starting price of this compact SUV is Rs 9.63 lakhs and the range can go up to Rs 12.14 lakhs for the top trim. Upon its launch, Mahindra is expected to place the Bolero Neo+ below the Classic Scorpio.