Mahindra to Sponsor ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., leaders in farm and auto sectors, today announced the expansion of its cricketing association as the Associate Sponsor with Star Sports for the much-anticipated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and ‘co-powered by’ sponsor on the digital platform, Disney+ Hotstar. This represents one of Mahindra’s most significant forays into sports sponsorships. In addition to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, this collaboration ensures visibility for Mahindra’s Automotive and Tractor brands during the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

With its strong presence during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Mahindra aims to foster a deeper connection with customers, fortifying the trust and bond they share with the brand. Additionally, Mahindra dealerships will host a series of engagement activities during the cricket season for customers.

The ‘Click to Book Test Drive’ feature, set to be prominently showcased during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 broadcasts on Disney+ Hotstar, highlights the brand’s commitment to leveraging technology and innovation. This enhanced feature will offer cricket enthusiasts a smooth bridge from the excitement of the match to the allure of experiencing Mahindra’s cutting-edge products first-hand.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO – Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “We are excited to be a sponsor for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar. This sponsorship is a key milestone in our mission to connect deeply with the passion of millions of Indians. We see a strong synergistic resonance between our SUVs and Tractor brands and the vibrant spirit of Indian cricket. Through this sponsorship and our upcoming engagement activities, we aim to create cherished memories and strong bonds with our customers."

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, coinciding with India’s festive spirit, presents a golden opportunity for Mahindra to connect with a vast audience. As India proudly hosts the entire tournament, cricket enthusiasts are gearing up for 48 thrilling matches, notably the India vs Pakistan showdown on October 14th. These matches, broadcast on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in various languages, offer Mahindra a prime platform to engage with potential customers. Hotstar’s initiative to provide free access to mobile users further amplifies this reach. With viewership spanning across India, Mahindra is poised to deepen its connection with a diverse and expansive audience during this cricketing spectacle.

From the goalposts of FIFA World Cup to the association with multiple teams of the electrifying Indian T20 league to the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, Mahindra’s presence has been a testament to its dedication to excellence, both in the automotive & farm sectors and the sporting arena.

About Mahindra Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.