Mahindra To Unveil Electric Thar Concept On August 15? Check Details

Mahindra has been grabbing the headlines over the past few months, a special thanks to its upcoming 5-door Thar. However, the company declared all the rumors false, which were claiming it will make its global debut on August 15. Now, the latest news started surfacing on the internet, claiming the brand would unveil the fully electric Thar concept on the same date.

However, the brand did not share any related details about the same as yet.

Electric Mahindra Thar Details

Reports claimed that the company would include the 4×4 capability into EV Thar, which might force future customers to go for it. It has been reported that the concept Thar will feature a dual-motor system in it. Instead, it will likely use a quad-motor set-up that will generate decent power.

Electric Mahindra Thar Feature

Some reports also claim that the concept version might come with a not-so-common crab walk feature, which allows the vehicles to turn all wheels around a 45-degree angle, helping it to move sideways to manage tight parking areas.

Electric Mahindra Thar Platform

Earlier, the homegrown car manufacturer informed that they are exploring ladder-frame EVs. The statement itself gives the hint that the company might \uses the ladder-frame or body-on-frame platform in the upcoming EV Thar as well. As far as the surface is concerned, Mahindra has not yet created a rough and tough off-road car like That using a monocoque structure, but this might can changed in the near future.

Mahindra EV Production Model

Reports suggested that the upcoming Mahindra E-Thar is still under concept process, and the company is yet to share the production avatar arrival details about the vehicle.

