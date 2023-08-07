Mahindra XUV 300 Facelift To Get Panoramic Sunroof, Check Details

Mahindra is gearing up to launch the facelifted version of its popular XUV300 next year, and reports suggest that it will boast an awe-inspiring panoramic sunroof.

This remarkable innovation is poised to make the XUV300 the trailblazer in its league, marking a historic shift in the realm of compact SUVs. According to insiders at Autocar India, Mahindra’s ingenious enhancement will position the XUV300 as the pioneer in this arena, setting a new standard of luxury and style.

For customers who are buying SUVs in recent years, sunroofs have been a major criterion. This feature is available in the top-spec variants in the majority of SUV models. Cars having a sunroof have recorded five times growth over the past five years. Nowadays, every fourth car sold in India has this feature, as reported by Rushlane.

This feature is now also available in the micro-SUV market since Hyundai launched the Exter. All trim levels of Hyundai Exter (SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect) come with a voice-assisted, electric sunroof.

Apart from getting a panoramic sunroof, the Mahindra XUV300 facelift will see some other modifications. The design will get a fresh update, while the interiors will also witness a few changes. The front fascia, bumpers and tail lamps of the SUV will be redesigned. The remodelled XUV 300 will be equipped with a brand-new infotainment system featuring a larger touch-screen display and advanced connectivity options.

Although, the engine configuration of the facelift XUV300 is expected to be similar to the original model. In the current form of this SUV, two 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and one 1.5-litre turbo diesel engines are available. The performance figures of these powertrains are 110 hp/200 Nm, 131 hp/250 Nm, and 117 hp/300 Nm respectively. All three engines are equipped with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. It is yet to reveal if Mahindra will replace the AMT with a torque converter unit in the facelift XUV300.