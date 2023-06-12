Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spotted Ahead of Official Launch, Check Upcoming Changes

The Indian car manufacturer Mahindra has been working on the facelift version of XUV300 for quite a long time. The company has started testing the vehicle ahead of its official launch, which is expected to hit the market in the mid of 2024. Again! the car has been spied on during the testing phase in full of camouflage, revealing some of the major information about the design and other key features.

As per the spy images, it is expected that the upcoming SUV might come with a lot of changes in terms of front and rear. The redesigned four-wheeler anticipated to use of some of the elements from XUV700, such as C-shaped LED headlights and grill styling. However, reports say that mechanically it will remain the same as the ongoing model.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Expected Changes

Taking about the side profile, the company is likely to retain the same design as its current model. There are reports that have suggested that the Mahindra might include new design alloy wheels in the upcoming XUV300, which will enhance the overall look of the car. W also anticipate that the vehicle might feature a full LED headlight setup including the tail lamps as well, following the market trend.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Expected Interior

The leaked images did not reveal any details about the interior. But, there are expectations that customers might get to see an updated touchscreen infotainment system, and advanced features like dual climate control, multi-function steering wheel, power window, multiple airbags, parking sensor, and speed alert among others. As the vehicle is being made on the same platform, we expect no change in the cabin size. However, customers might get an improved seating arrangement in the upcoming SUV300.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Expected Launch Date and Rivals

Currently, Mahindra has not revealed or shared any related information as yet. But, reports suggested that the brand might introduce the car somewhere around mid of 2024. Once launched, it will compete against feature-loaded cars like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, and Kia Sonet among others.