Mahindra XUV400 EV Buyers Feel Betrayed, Several Features Omitted from SUV

The homegrown car maker Mahindra has been getting all the applause for the all-new XUV400 electric. The company also kickstarted dispatching the vehicle to their respective customers. Amid this, some incidents come to the limelight, where some of the customers showed concern over the features and displeasure towards the company after getting the delivery for the vehicle.

In a similar incident, a customer who took the early bird offer by Mahindra for EV, slammed the brand and regretted the decision for choosing the early bird offer for XUV400.

Why XUV400’s Owner is not happy with Mahindra?

Recently, an XUV400 owner alleged that the company cheated on him with early bird offers, where the brand introduced a discount offer for limited customers, asking interested ones to grab it as soon as possible. Later, when he opted the offer, the company again introduced another discount offer for the same vehicle, cutting the prices to around Rs 1 lakh, which forced him to think about Mahindra’s loyalty towards their customers.

Mahindra XUV400 Missing Features

The owner’s complaint does not stop here. He also claims that the XUV400 lacks a lot of features, which was displayed at the time of launch. Even the vehicle does not have cruise control, ESP, and traction control, which are shown in some of the official images of the XUV400

While launching the shark attack on Mahindra, the customer says when he took the test drive, the model clearly was equipped with such features. After getting the delivery, all the above-mentioned features were not there, which made his trust go weak on the brand.

Is There Any Problem With Mahindra XUV400’s Features?

Apart from missing features, the owner also pointed out that some of the features in the vehicle are even working properly. He claims XUV400’s Bluesense+ app, which comes with more than 59 car connect features always shows an offline sign. Despite raising a lot of complaint about the same, he does not get a single concrete solution from Mahindra, the customer added.

Amid all this, the company has not reacted or released any official statement about the same as yet.