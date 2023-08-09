Mahindra XUV400 Gets 8 New Features, Price Starts At Rs 19.19 Lakh

Mahindra has made some new additions to the feature list of the XUV 400. As many as eight new features have been included in the top-spec “EL” variant of this all-electric SUV.

Upon its launch, the Mahindra XUV 400 lacked a number of popular features that are already provided in the other cars of this segment. Now the automaker has chosen to make some modifications to the XUV400, which is actually- a larger and electrified version of the XUV300.

Mahindra XUV400: New Features

With the latest update, the Mahindra XUV 400 now gets hill hold assist, electronic stability program (ESP), tyre pressure monitoring system, auto-dimming IRVM, fog lamps, boot lamp and cruise control. A pair of tweeters have also been added to the vehicle’s 4-speaker audio system. These features will now be available in both single-tone and dual-tone colour variants of the top-spec trim of the XUV400. But in future, Mahindra can offer these features in the car’s base EC variant as well, according to a report by Rush Lane.

Keeping aside the latest additions, the Mahindra XUV400 comes with an extensive list of features. It is equipped with six airbags, a seven-inch touchscreen panel for infotainment, leatherette seats, Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity and an electric sunroof.

Mahindra is expected to facelift version of the XUV400 in 2025. This redesigned EV is expected to get a panoramic sunroof. As of now, all vehicles of the company’s SUV lineup have a single-pane sunroof.

The Mahindra XUV400 comes in two battery pack options. The base EC variant gets a 34.5kWh unit that can cover a distance of 375 kilometres on a full charge. On the other hand, the top-spec EL variant gets a 39.4kWh unit that provides a range of 456 kilometres. An electric motor that powers the XUV400 has the ability to produce a maximum power of148 BHP and a peak torque of 310 Nm.

While purchasing a Mahindra XUV400, buyers can choose from five monotone and dual-tone exterior paint options. The basic colours includeGalaxy Grey, Infinity Blue, Everest White, Napoli Black and Arctic Blue. Monotone options are offered in both EC and EL variants, while the dual-tone colour options are limited to the top-spec trim. The price of Mahindra XUV400 starts at Rs 19.19 lakhs (ex-showroom).