Mahindra XUV700 Achieves Spectacular Milestone with 1 Lakh Units Delivered in Record Time

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., the leading SUV manufacturer, is ecstatic to announce a momentous achievement as they deliver the 100,000th unit of their flagship SUV, the XUV700.

Breaking all previous records, the XUV700 has reached this remarkable milestone in an astounding period of less than 20 months, making it the fastest SUV from the Mahindra portfolio to achieve such an accolade.

The ground-breaking XUV700 has changed the game by winning over consumers’ hearts and establishing itself as the pinnacle of SUV excellence. It does this by boasting an enticing presence, a harmonic balance of ruggedness and sophistication, thrilling performance, first-rate safety features, and cutting-edge technology.

Furthermore, Mahindra successfully rolled out 50,000 units of the XUV700 within the first 12 months of its launch, and an additional 50,000 units were delivered in the subsequent 8 months. With an unwavering focus on expanding production capabilities this year, the company is now fully committed to ensuring an even speedier delivery of the next 50,000 units, catering to the soaring demand from eager customers.

The XUV700’s triumphant journey is further highlighted by a staggering 40 accolades and awards, including the renowned “2022 Indian Car of the Year" title. These multiple accolades from the industry demonstrate the XUV700’s unchallenged dominance in the fiercely competitive SUV market and Mahindra’s unwavering commitment to delivering world-class products that captivate and inspire their valued customers.

Furthermore, the automaker continues to push boundaries and redefine the SUV landscape with the XUV700. Setting new benchmarks in performance, safety, and technology, this extraordinary SUV promises an unmatched driving experience for its discerning buyers.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. continues to be dedicated to exceeding customer expectations and persistently works to provide innovative and captivating vehicles that leave an imprint on the dynamic automotive industry. This commitment is evident as the company celebrates selling 100,000 units of the XUV700.