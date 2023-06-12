Mahindra XUV700 Electric SUV Spied Testing in Chennai: Price, Launch Date, Range and More

Ever since Mahindra launched the XUV700 in India at a very unexpected price, it undoubtedly has attracted a lot of customers. Now, the brand is all set to follow the trend by introducing the king-size SUV in an electric avatar. This will be the part of plan, under which Mahindra will launch its five different electric SUVs on INGLO platform.

Ahead of the global unveil, the SUV has been spotted in Chennai during its testing phase, revealing some of its key features and important details such as design and body structure. However, the test mule did not reveal much detail as it was seen fully covered in heavy camouflage. But, no exhausts at the rear clearly hinted that EV might hit the Indian market soon.

Mahindra XUV700 Electric SUV

As per the leaked images, it seems like the SUV will share a lot of similarities with its current fuel version in terms of design. However, customers can expect some cosmetic changes front as it might feature a different set of grills, EV badging on the sides, and some changes in cosmetic elements at the rear. If rumors are to be blived, the upcoming EV might take some inspiration from the original XUV.e8 prototype, which was showcased last year in the United Kingdom.

Mahindra XUV700 Electric SUV Interior

Talking about the interior, reports suggested that the four-wheeler might feature three screens on the front, instead of two, which has been seen in the ICE XUV7OO. One of the screens out of three will be dedicated to the front passenger, the second one or middle will be for entertainment, and the last one will be used by the drivers as a digital instrument cluster. Apart from this, it is expected that the EV will be equipped with ADAS technology in order to provide extra safety.

Mahindra XUV700 Electric SUV Specs

It has been reported that the model might come with battery capacities ranging between 60 and 80 kW. The vehicle is also likely to hit the market in both RWD single-motor and AWD twin-motor configurations.