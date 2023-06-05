Malayalam Superstar Kunchako Boban Joins the League of Land Rover Defender Owners

Kunchako Boban, a well-known Malayalam actor, has added a magnificent Land Rover Defender SUV to his impressive car collection. Boban, who recently joined the elite group of Indian celebs, shared on Instagram how thrilled he was to receive his personalized Defender SUV.

Due to its tough yet chic look, the Land Rover Defender has become a symbol of prestige and power among the SUV enthusiasts. Furthermore, the SUV has garnered a lot of attention due to its unrivaled off-road capabilities and cutting-edge technology. Boban’s decision to bring home the Defender 110 version further solidifies its status as a go-to choice for those seeking both style and substance.

Furthermore, Boban revealed via his Instagram post that he opted for a customized Land Rover Defender. The SUV showcased in the images boasts an all-black exterior with a contrasting roof. However, the details about the modifications chosen by the actor remains undisclosed as of now. Boban’s car collection already boasts several luxury vehicles, including the Toyota Vellfire, Porsche Cayenne, and Mini Cooper S. The Land Rover Defender 110, known for its practicality and spaciousness, is the latest addition to his enviable fleet.

In terms of dimensions, the SUV stands at 5,018 mm in length, 1,976 mm in height, and 2,008 mm in width, with a wheelbase of approximately 3,022 mm. Despite the elegant appearance, the current generation Defender remains an immensely capable SUV beneath the surface. Furthermore, it boasts a remarkable water wading capacity of 900 mm. The Defender comes equipped with a permanent 4WD system featuring a locking center differential and active rear-locking differentials. Additionally, the vehicle incorporates Land Rover’s Terrain Response System, automatically adapting to various driving conditions for optimal performance.

Also Read: Watch: Arjun Kapoor’s Land Rover Defender Steals the Show At Mumbai Airport, Here’s How

At its heart, the Land Rover Defender houses a 2.0-litre and a 3.0-litre petrol engines along with a 3.0-litre diesel engine. Last year, the automaker introduced a powerful 5.0-liter V8 petrol engine option for both the Defender 110 and 90 versions. Transmission duty is taken care of by an automatic gearbox. The new gen Defender seamlessly blends premium comfort with off-road capabilities thereby delivering an exceptional driving experience.

The cabin of the new Defender SUV boasts a plethora of premium features. These include a state-of-the-art 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complemented by a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster. Besides this, the SUV gets an automatic climate control, a head-up display, a wireless phone charger, and connected car features further elevate the driving experience.

top videos

Furthermore, the Land Rover Defender offers a premium Meridian speaker system, electrically adjustable front seats, and electronic air suspension, allowing for effortless height adjustment. The safety kit includes a 360-degree camera, heated front seats, blind spot assist, front and rear parking sensors, and six airbags ensure both comfort and security. With ABS, traction control, leather upholstery, and rubber flooring, the Defender truly offers the best of both worlds.

Kunchako Boban’s latest acquisition of Land Rover Defender further cements his position in the exclusive league of celebrities and dignitaries who have embraced the allure and sophistication of this iconic SUV. The Land Rover Defender SUV continues to captivate hearts across the nation with its pinnacle of luxury and power.