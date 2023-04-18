Malaysia: 2023 Hyundai Creta Facelift Bookings Start, India Launch Later This Year

Hyundai’s second-generation Creta SUV made its debut in March 2020. Since its launch, the Hyundai Creta has emerged as one of the best-selling compact SUVs in India. Although the current model is extremely popular in India, the fact is that it has been on sale for a while now and needs a revamp. The SUV enthusiasts in India are eagerly waiting for the next-gen Creta, which was first showcased at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2021.

Now recent reports suggest that Hyundai will soon launch the Creta’s facelifted version in Malaysia. The South-Korean carmaker has already started to take bookings for the same in the Malaysian market. The Creta facelift is already on sale in Indonesia and Thailand.

The 2023 Hyundai Creta facelift will be rolled out with heavy cosmetic changes, new features, and improved safety equipment. It has a Tucson-inspired design. At the front, the new SUV gets the signature parametric grille with integrated LED daytime running lights towards the edges. At the rear, the 2023 Hyundai Creta will have a redesigned tailgate with boomerang-shaped LED taillights.

Reportedly, Hyundai will only introduce a sole Plus variant of the 2023 Creta in Malaysia. Customers will have five exterior colour choices on offer in the form of Galaxy Blue Pearl, Titan Grey Metallic, Midnight Black Pearl, Creamy White Pearl and Dragon Red Pearl.

The Malaysia-spec Creta will get a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 113 bhp of power and 143.8 Nm of torque. This engine is the same unit that is seen on the current model in India and is quite refined. Hyundai has paired this engine with an IVT gearbox.

The Malaysia-bound Creta will come with a host of creature comforts which include, front and rear parking assistance, tilt and telescopic adjust steering, LED headlights, LED tail lights, LED DRLs, 6 airbags, ABS, ESC, ISOFIX and hill assist.

The 2023 Hyundai Creta facelift boasts of a premium all-black interior, which is punctuated by a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster. The new Creta’s 8-inch touchscreen display is equipped with the Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car tech and supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Indonesian-spec Creta also comes with the modern Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). It remains to be seen if Hyundai will add this crucial system to the Malaysian version of the Creta.

