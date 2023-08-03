CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Maruti Suzuki Alto Crosses 45 Lakh Customers Mark, Details Inside
1-MIN READ

Maruti Suzuki Alto Crosses 45 Lakh Customers Mark, Details Inside

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 15:21 IST

Delhi, India

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Company says Alto has reinvented itself, transformed itself over time in order to match the customer's expectations,

Marut’s one of the hot-selling products Alto, which majorly contributes to the sale, unlocked another historic milestone in the Indian market. The budget four vehicles now have been owned by more than 45 Lakh customers.

While sharing the achievement via an official press release, the company says Alto has reinvented itself, transformed itself over time in order to match the customer’s expectations, and has been dominating the market in the segment.

Maruti Suzuki Alto Owns By 45 Lakh Customers

As per the details shared by the brand, the entry hatchback has been grabbing all the attention as it comes with advanced features like electronic multi-functional power steering, front power windows, Dual Airbags, Auto Gear Shift (AGS) option, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), company fitted CNG system, among others.

All-New Alto K10. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)

Company’s Senior Executive Officer’s Statement on Achievement

Reacting to the achievement, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Shashank Srivastava, said over the past 2 decades, the brand Alto has established a strong emotional connection with the customers. He said the company is extremely proud of the Alto’s incredible journey. Achieving the 45 lakh customer milestone is a testimony to the unwavering support and trust that our customers have placed in us. It’s a milestone that no other car brand has been able to achieve till date, Srivastava added.

In addition, he said Alto has consistently set new benchmarks in the auto industry and established its dominance as India’s favorite car. we are confident that brand Alto will continue to delight lakhs of more families with its undisputed legacy and exceptional ownership experience, Srivastava said.

 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Engine

All-New Alto K10 comes with the updated next-gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, which generates a max power of All-New Alto K10 55.92 bhp at 5300rpm and 82.1 Nm of peak torque at 3400rpm.

About the Author
Shahrukh Shah
Shahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves on wheels. With years of experience and the required skill sets, he is...Read More
Tags:
  1. maruti suzuki
  2. Maruti Suzuki Alto
first published:August 03, 2023, 15:21 IST
last updated:August 03, 2023, 15:21 IST