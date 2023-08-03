Maruti Suzuki Alto Crosses 45 Lakh Customers Mark, Details Inside

Marut’s one of the hot-selling products Alto, which majorly contributes to the sale, unlocked another historic milestone in the Indian market. The budget four vehicles now have been owned by more than 45 Lakh customers.

While sharing the achievement via an official press release, the company says Alto has reinvented itself, transformed itself over time in order to match the customer’s expectations, and has been dominating the market in the segment.

Maruti Suzuki Alto Owns By 45 Lakh Customers

As per the details shared by the brand, the entry hatchback has been grabbing all the attention as it comes with advanced features like electronic multi-functional power steering, front power windows, Dual Airbags, Auto Gear Shift (AGS) option, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), company fitted CNG system, among others.

Company’s Senior Executive Officer’s Statement on Achievement

Reacting to the achievement, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Shashank Srivastava, said over the past 2 decades, the brand Alto has established a strong emotional connection with the customers. He said the company is extremely proud of the Alto’s incredible journey. Achieving the 45 lakh customer milestone is a testimony to the unwavering support and trust that our customers have placed in us. It’s a milestone that no other car brand has been able to achieve till date, Srivastava added.

In addition, he said Alto has consistently set new benchmarks in the auto industry and established its dominance as India’s favorite car. we are confident that brand Alto will continue to delight lakhs of more families with its undisputed legacy and exceptional ownership experience, Srivastava said.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Engine

All-New Alto K10 comes with the updated next-gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, which generates a max power of All-New Alto K10 55.92 bhp at 5300rpm and 82.1 Nm of peak torque at 3400rpm.