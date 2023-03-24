India’s largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki has announced its plans to increase the prices of its vehicles due to inflation and regulatory requirements. Maruti announced on Thursday that the prices of all the company’s vehicles will be increased from April 1, 2023. Rising inflation and supply chain requirements have once again been cited as the reason behind this. The company said that due to this, they are being forced to increase car prices.

However, the company hasn’t shared the definite percentage of increase in the prices. Significantly, even before this, in January the company had increased the prices of its cars. During that time, the prices were increased by citing the changes due to BS 6 Phase 2 emission norms. Although it did not affect the company’s sales, now the experts say that due to the increase in prices again in such a short time, the company may also have to face low sales.

Company is facing continuous pressure:

Maruti Suzuki India shared information with the stock markets that the company is constantly facing cost pressure due to overall inflation and regulatory requirements. The company is making every effort to reduce the prices, but it has become imperative to increase the price of the vehicles. They further said that this decision will be effective from April 2023. The price will vary for different models. However, the price range will not be increased uniformly on all vehicles.

These automobile companies also increased the prices

Many companies including Honda, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp are said to increase the prices of their vehicles from April. The main reason behind this is the changes being done in BS6 Phase 2 technology and the continuous problems of the supply chain.

Maruti Suzuki has not yet declared how much the prices will increase, but according to the sources, this increase can vary from Rs 3,000 to Rs 20,000. Although the price range will depend on the car model, it is said that there will be less increase in the price of small vehicles but the prices of premium category cars will be higher.

