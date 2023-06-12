Maruti Suzuki Engage MPV Spotted Undisguised Ahead of Official Launch, Pics Inside

Maruti Suzuki, in collaboration with Toyota, is gearing up to unveil an all-new premium MPV, Engage in the Indian market on July 5. The MPV will be based on the highly popular Innova Hycross. Recently, the vehicle was spotted undisguised ahead of its official launch. The spy image has been surfaced online.

The image give us a clear picture of what the MPV will look like. One of the most notable updates is the brand-new grille, which was recently leaked through patent filings. The front-end design of the Maruti Engage now aligns with the signature Maruti DNA, prominently featuring the Suzuki badge positioned at the center of the grille.

In addition, the bumper has undergone revisions, presenting a distinct appearance compared to its Toyota counterpart. However, the headlights and alloy wheel design remain identical. Although the spy shots do not provide a clear view, it can be expected that the alloy wheels will proudly display the Suzuki logo.

While not many changes are anticipated at the rear profile, apart from the logo and lettering. The interior is expected to remain unchanged, offering the same features and color combinations. The Suzuki logo will make its presence felt on the steering wheel, completing the branding within the cabin.

In terms of features, we can expect the MPV to get leather upholstery, powered ottoman seats, and a memory function for the driver seats with 8-way adjustability. Multi-zone air conditioning, a panoramic sunroof a 360-degree camera will also find a place in the upcoming MPV’s feature list along with 6 SRS airbags, hill start assist, vehicle stability control and ADAS.

Like Innova Hycross, Maruti Suzuki Engage will be offered with both petrol and hybrid petrol options. This means, there will be no diesel engine option. The 2.0-litre unit set to be offered with the Engage will be tuned to deliver 172.99 bhp of power and 209 Nm torque. The 2.0-litre hybrid engine option, equipped with a 168-cell Ni-MH Battery, will come with abilities to churn out 183.7 bhp of power and 188 Nm torque. The MPV will get the option of 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission

The MPV is likely to be positioned between the Rs 20- 30 lakh price bracket. As part of their agreement, Maruti Suzuki had previously supplied Glanza and Urban Cruiser to Toyota.

Source: Motorbeam