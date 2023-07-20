Maruti Suzuki eVX Prototype Spied Testing, Pics Inside

In a groundbreaking move, Maruti Suzuki, the automotive giant, is all set to make its foray into the electric vehicle market with a bang.

After having established its supremacy in the realm of Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles, the Delhi-based automaker is gearing up to introduce the much-anticipated eVX, a revolutionary Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV).

The eVX took the center stage at the prestigious 2023 Auto Expo, where it was showcased in its concept form, captivating automobile enthusiasts with its cutting-edge features and futuristic design. But that’s not all! The production version of the eVX has already made a stunning appearance in Poland, igniting excitement among global observers.

Sources close to the development have revealed that the eVX is the result of a collaborative effort between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, making it a truly global vehicle. Toyota, renowned for its prowess in the BEV domain, will also introduce its own version based on the same platform in the near future. However, India will proudly claim the distinction of being the first market to witness the launch of this eco-friendly marvel.

The eVX, touted as an electric compact SUV, will directly challenge formidable contenders like the MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400, Citroen eC3 Aircross, Hyundai Creta EV, and Mahindra BE.05. With a length of approximately 4.3 meters and a width of around 1.8 meters, the eVX exhibits a balanced and appealing design, as suggested by recent spy shots. The stylish rear door handles, reminiscent of the Swift hatchback, and the slightly coupe-ish rear approach add an extra touch of sophistication to this electrifying SUV.

The heart of the eVX is speculated to be a 60 kWh battery, granting it an impressive claimed range of 500 km on a single charge. While a smaller battery model might be on the cards for the future, the current configuration is expected to feature a single motor setup. However, enthusiasts hope that this motor will be positioned at the rear, adding to the SUV’s dynamic performance and handling.

Maruti Suzuki enthusiasts might not have to wait for too long to embrace the eVX, as industry insiders suggest that the much-anticipated debut could be as early as 2024, with a full-fledged launch expected by early 2025. Production of this trailblazing electric SUV is likely to take place at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant, affirming the company’s commitment to manufacturing in India and boosting the nation’s self-reliance in the electric mobility segment.

With the eVX on the horizon, Maruti Suzuki is all set to revolutionize the Indian electric vehicle landscape and redefine the way we perceive sustainable mobility. Brace yourself for an electrifying future with Maruti Suzuki’s indigenously crafted eVX - the pride of the nation and the envy of the world!