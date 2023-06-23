Maruti Suzuki First Electric SUV EVX Spied Testing For First Time; Check Launch Date, Price, Range and More

Maruti Suzuki has been working on some of the electric cars for quite a long time, which will get released in the future. Among all, the company’s first born-electric, internally known as YY8, which already displayed the concept version in the form of EVX at Auto Expo 2023, is all set to make any entry in India.

Ahead of the official launch, the vehicle has been spied on in camouflage during the testing phase in Poland’s Krakow, revealed some of its key details and design.

Going by the images, the EV looks quite similar to the concept version. In the leaked photos, it can be seen that the car has an upright front profile, L-shaped headlamps (more likely LED), a blanked-off grille, and features flared wheel arches. Apart from this, the upcoming EV also was seen having mounted rear door handles on the C-pillar.

Maruti Suzuki Electric SUV EVX Launch Date

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki fully electric SUV is expected to make debut in 2025. The booking and deliveries are expected to start by mid of 2025.

If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming EV’s interior will not come as a surprise element. It will feature a similar signature interior, which we have seen in some of the company’s recent cars. Customers can expect a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster and a rotating drive mode.

Maruti Suzuki electric SUV EVX Design

As per the leaked images, the test mule featured toned-down styling. It also was seen having a sculpted bonnet design, butch front fascia, and thick body cladding, which somehow enhanced the overall look of the car. The SUVs tapering roofline also makes it look more sporty. Moving towards the rear, Suzuki EVX in the spy images was seen equipped with a spoiler, edgy tail lamps with connecting LED strips and a rugged bumper.

Maruti Suzuki electric SUV EVX Price

Report says the E-SUV will hit the Indian roads at the starting price at least of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki electric SUV EVX Range

It has been reported that the fully electric Maruti Suzuki EVX will feature a 60-kWh battery pack, which will generate a max power of 138-170 bhp. It is learnt that both 2WD and all-wheel drive options will be offered.

As far as the range is concerned, it is expected to return around 500 km on single charge.