Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 8.41 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Fronx CNG at a starting price of Rs 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the Indian market. It can also be availed via the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee of Rs 23,248. Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG is offered in two variants: Sigma and Delta.

Introducing the FRONX S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “The FRONX S-CNG, with its new-age appeal and dynamic road presence, is aimed at customers who are not only trailblazers at heart but also environmentally conscious. Ever since its introduction at this year’s Auto Expo, the FRONX has received an overwhelming response owing to its sporty design language, advanced powertrain, and premium technology.”

The Fronx CNG gets multiple premium features such as Dual Front Airbags, Reverse Parking Sensors, and SmartPlay Pro infotainment system, among others. It is powered by the 1.2L K-Series DualJet, Dual VVT petrol engine along with a factory-fitted CNG kit. This engine returns power output of 76 bhp at 6,000 rpm and torque performance of 98.5 Nm at 4,300 rpm in CNG mode. Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG mileage stands at 28.51 km/kg.

“In 2010, we introduced our first CNG-equipped model, and since then, we have sold more than 1.4 million S-CNG vehicles in the country, which is a true testament to our customers’ trust and faith in our technology. We are confident that the FRONX S-CNG will increase the share of S-CNG cars in our overall sales, and further strengthen our green mobility portfolio, now consisting of 15 models which is the best in the industry,” added Srivastava.