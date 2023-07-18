CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Gets Pedestrian Safety Alarm, Price Hiked by Rs 4000
1-MIN READ

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Gets Pedestrian Safety Alarm, Price Hiked by Rs 4000

Published By: Mayank Gupta

PTI

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 13:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)

The electric hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara SUV have received the pedestrian safety vehicle alarm feature in the Indian market

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has introduced a pedestrian safety vehicle alarm feature in the electric hybrid variants of its SUV Grand Vitara, which will push up prices by up to Rs 4,000.

The company announced the addition of Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) for the intelligent electric hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara. This technology is designed to help keep drivers and pedestrians safe by alerting them about the presence of a vehicle, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

The system works by emitting a low-level alert sound that can be heard up to five feet away, giving pedestrians and other nearby drivers a heads-up that a vehicle is nearby, it added.

The addition of AVAS for pedestrian safety makes the Grand Vitara compliant with upcoming regulations, the company said.

The price change in these variants of the Grand Vitara ranges up to Rs 4,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) effective from July 17, 2023, it added.

The electric hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara are priced at Rs 18.29 lakh and Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Mayank Gupta
Mayank Gupta, Deputy News Editor, has an extensive experience of a decade in automobile journalism and has successfully covered several editions of th...Read More
Tags:
  1. maruti suzuki
  2. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
first published:July 18, 2023, 13:35 IST
last updated:July 18, 2023, 13:35 IST