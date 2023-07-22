Maruti Suzuki Implements Cost-Cutting Measures, Brezza MT Loses Hybrid Tech

The homegrown car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki did a major cost-cutting from one of its hot-selling products Brezza. The brand silently updated the mid-size SUV, and removed the smart hybrid technology from the manual transmission.

The company has also updated the SUVs brochure on its official webiste, informing the customers about new updates. However, the change has not been done in automatic transmission models, it continues to provide smart hybrid technology.

The removal of intelligent hybrid in MT models also created a huge impact on its overall mileage. The number has dropped from 20.15kmpl to 17.38kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki brezza’s New Updates

As per the official details, now the four-wheeler comes with a seat belt reminder feature for all the passengers, similar to Fronx and Jimmny. Earlier, the feature was used to provide the warning for front passengers only.

What’s Changed in Maruti Suzuki Brezza in CNG?

Amid this, the CNG model also witnessed some updates. The company removed a couple of safety features, under which hill-hold assist or electronic stability program (ESP) is one of them. However, the customers continue to get the rest of the features such heads-up display, 360-degree camera, six airbags, a 9-inch infotainment system that supports wireless Android, Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, multi-function steering wheel, power window, automatic AC among others.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Engine

The SUV is powered by K15C 1.5-litre petrol engine, which generates a max power of 101.6 bhp and 136.8Nm of peak torque. The vehicle is also available in CNG + petrol option, producing a max power of 85.80 bhp and 121.5Nm torque in CNG mode, and 99.22 bhp and 136Nm torque in petrol.