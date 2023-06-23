Maruti Suzuki Invicto Clear Images Emerge Ahead of Official Launch, Spotted at Dealership

Ever since Maruti Suzuki shared the official launch date of its much-awaited Invicto, it has created a buzz on all the social media platforms. As the four-wheeler is all set to make an entry in India on July 5, more related information started surfacing on the internet. Recently, Invicto has been spied without camouflage, revealing the overall design and some of the key features.

The Toyota Innova Hycross-based Invicto already reached the dealership, and the company started taking the advance booking for the car at the token amount of Rs 25,000.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto leaked photos without camouflage

As per the leaked images, it showed the upcoming Invicto will feature a piano black grill, flaunting the logo in the chrome on the top. As visible in the photos, the grill looks different as compared to the Hycross. However, the grill shape is quite similar to the Hycross, but extended dual thick chrome slats that into the headlights making it look more stylish and updated.

If one looks at the headlight, one might notice the Nexa’s three-block signature DRLs, which somehow enhancing the overall look of the car. Going by the images, it seems like Invicto will flaunt a completely different front bumper design, paired with the latest faux skid plate. The vehicle unfortunately will not be equipped with with fog lamps.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Engine

Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be available in the 2.0-liter, strong hybrid petrol engine option, paired with an electric motor. The unit will generate a max power of 181 bhp. As far as the transmission is concerned, it will be the company’s only car that will be offered in an automatic gearbox. The report says there will not be any manual version as yet.

Source