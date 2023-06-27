Maruti Suzuki Invicto Could Miss Out on ADAS Tech, Price Could Start at Rs 20 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch it flagship MPV Invicto in the Indian market. As per previous report, the car will be launched exclusively as a hybrid, with prices expected to exceed Rs 20 lakh.

However, contrary to earlier expectations, it seems that the Invicto will not come equipped with the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) found in the Innova Hycross.

This departure from the usual practice of aligning equipment lists between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki badge-engineered models is surprising. Typically, sibling models tend to mirror each other’s features, albeit on different trims.

According to the sources, Maruti Suzuki intends to omit certain ADAS features from the Invicto, or possibly eliminate the package altogether. This decision is driven by the high cost of the ADAS system relative to its perceived utility and value. While Maruti Suzuki is venturing into new price territory, the company is still focused on maintaining cost efficiency and preserving the brand’s value proposition.

Built on Toyota’s TNGA-C platform and utilizing their 2.0-liter petrol-hybrid powertrain, the Invicto would have commanded a higher price than the equivalent Innova Hycross when comparing identical specifications. However, with a lower top-end price, the Invicto is expected to appear more competitively priced.

To achieve a competitive price positioning, the Invicto may also forgo a few other high-end convenience features. These features might include the JBL-branded sound system, driver’s seat memory function, and powered tailgate.

As previously mentioned, the Invicto will be available with a single powertrain option: a 183hp, 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle petrol engine coupled with an electric motor and mated to an e-CVT gearbox. Although the current booking portal only accepts orders for the fully-loaded Alpha Plus trim in a 7-seater configuration and limited color options, it is important to note that the webpage is still under development.

Maruti Suzuki is likely to introduce additional trim levels, expanded color choices, and both 7- and 8-seater configurations for the Invicto. In terms of pricing, the hybrid variants of the Innova Hycross are currently priced between Rs 25.03 lakh and 29.35 lakh (ex-showroom), with the top-spec ZX(O) trim exclusively offering the ADAS suite at Rs 29.99 lakh. The Maruti Invicto is expected to undercut this top-end price point.