Maruti Suzuki Invicto Interior Images Leaked Ahead of Launch, Check What's New

The leading car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch one of its much-awaited MPV Invicto on July 5. Ahead of the official launch, the vehicle was spotted without camouflage at the dealership, revealed the overall design and some of the important key features of the four-wheeler.

Interested customers can now pre-book the vehicle by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Interior

As per the leaked images, where a clear interior was seen, looks quite similar to the old Toyota Innova Hycross. However, the company did some changes in terms of color theme and some minor cosmetic changes. Going by the images, it seems like the brand tried to take from inside with brown or copper contrast accents. The slight changes look quite appealing as compared to Hycross’s silver interior theme.

The viral photos also show a 10-inch infotainment system, which will support all car connect technology including Android, Apple and Autocarplay. Apart from this, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster also can be seen, which will allow the driver to monitor all the important information while driving such as RPM, fuel capacity, speed, and gear positioning among others.

Meanwhile, all the basic features such as a multi-functional steering wheel, power window, dua-climate control, speed alert, parking sensor, and seat belt reminder, will be offered in the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Engine

As far as the engine is concerned, the seven-seater will feature a 2.0-liter, strong hybrid petrol engine option, paired with an electric motor. The unit will produce a max power of 181 bhp. When it comes to transmission, report says that the company will provide an automatic gearbox. There is no confirmation for the manual version as yet.