Maruti Suzuki Invicto Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 24.79 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the much-anticipated Invicto MPV in the country today. The price starts at Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes upto Rs 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

The luxurious three-row UV offers the bold impressions of an SUV while delivering the comfort of an MPV. Built on Nexa’s signature design philosophy, it offers an array of state-of-the-art features designed to enhance your driving experience.

Let’s take a sneak peek into what the Maruti Invicto MPV has in store for us.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Overview

With its launch in India, the Invicto promises to redefine luxury, comfort, and safety for car enthusiasts across the nation.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Launch Price

Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at a starting price of Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. It goes upto Rs 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV is offered in two variants - Zeta+ and Alpha+.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Availability in India

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto deliveries is all set to begin in the next few days. The automaker had already commenced the booking of the MPV at a token amount of Rs 250000. Having said that, uptill now, a total of 6200 bookings for the vehicle has been received.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Features

The bold stance and the sheer size of the vehicle creates an admirable presence. It further boasts of dynamic character lines and squared wheel arches housing the 17-inch alloy wheels. The design highlights include the signature NEXWave front grille, sweeping cross bar, twin LED headlamps, signature NEXTre’ DRLs, and NEXTre’ LED tail lamps connected via chrome bar.

Dimensionally, the MPV stands at 4755mm in length, 1850mm in width, and 1795mm in height. It further comes with a wheelbase of 2850mm.

The invicto exudes luxurious cabin experience. The sweeping instrument panel highlighted with rich detailing exudes spacious ambience, indulgent comfort, and visibility. It further boasts of vertically placed centre console. The MPV gets an all black interiors with Champagne Gold accents on the IP and the door trims. Besides this, it features soft touch leatherette material integrated premium stich lines. The all-new Invicto is offered in both 7- and 8-seat configuration.

The feature highlights include 8-way adjustable powered driver seat with memory function, ventilated front seat, commanding second-row captain seats with sliding & reclining functions, multi-zon temprature control, panoramic sliding sunroof, ambient lighting, onetouch powered tailgate, 10.1-inch Smartplay magnum infotainment system, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity, the Next-gen Suzuki Connect, multiple charging spots, an advanced fully-digital 7-inch MID with dry mode based color themes, ample amount of utility spaces, to name a few. The vehicle offers a flexible luggage space of 239L which is expandable up to 690L. Maruti claims that three adults can easily be seated in the 3rd row due to flat floor design. Besides these, the MPV offers a galaxy of remote functionalities with over 50+ features such as air-conditioning control, vehicle health monitoring, e-care function and many more.

The safety feature list include 6-airbags as standard, all-disc brakes, vehicle stability control with hill-hold assist. TPMS, 360 degree view monitor with dynamic guidelines, and many more. As a first in Maruti Suzuki, electronic parking brake is also available as standard.

The MPV is offered in a total of four color options namely Nexa Blue (Celestial), Mystic White, Majestic Silver, and Stellar Bronze.

A first in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio, the Invicto features a 2.0-litre electric hybrid system coupled with e-CVT transmission. This hybrid system offers three drive modes- normal, eco, and power. However, for shorter distances, pure EV mode is also available. The hybrid system with a combined output of 137kW power offers a fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Images