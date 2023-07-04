Maruti Suzuki Invicto Launching Tomorrow in India, What to Expect?

Maruti Suzuki is all set to make its mark in the premium three-row MPV segment in India with the launch of its highly anticipated Invicto. The MPV will be launched tomorrow in India.

The company has already started accepting bookings for this premium MPV, at a token amount of Rs 25,000. Let’s take a sneak peek at what the Maruti Invicto MPV has in store for us.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Design

The Maruti Invicto is another result of the global partnership between Maruti and Toyota, and it shares its platform with the Toyota Innova Hycross. From the spy shots and teasers released so far, it is evident that the Maruti Invicto will bear a striking resemblance to its Toyota counterpart. However, it might get some minor design tweaks at the front and rear. In fact, Maruti has already showcased the split chrome grille of the Invicto in an official teaser.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Features

Inside the cabin, the Invicto will feature a layout similar to the Toyota MPV, including the dashboard. However, Maruti has opted for a different dark shade upholstery, deviating from the brown upholstery found in the Hycross.

Just like the Hycross, the Invicto is expected to come with an extensive range of features, many of which will be a first for Maruti. Expect features like a panoramic sunroof, a digital driver’s display, dual-zone AC, ventilated front seats, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Safety Features

Safety will be given top priority with six airbags, a 360-degree camera setup, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and many more. However, it is being said that Maruti might omit a few ADAS features from the MPV or can even eliminate the whole package.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Engine Specification

The Invicto is likely to adopt the strong-hybrid powertrain from the Hycross, marking Maruti’s first foray into this technology. This hybrid powertrain combines a new 2.0-liter petrol engine, not previously seen in the Maruti lineup, with an e-CVT automatic transmission. The powertrain delivers a combined output of 183 bhp and 206 Nm.

What to Expect From The Maruti Suzuki Invicto?

At the time of launch, the Maruti Invicto is expected to be offered in a single fully loaded trim. With an estimated price of around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom), it will directly compete with the Toyota Innova Hycross and provide a premium alternative to the Kia Carens.

With its striking design, feature-rich interior, and advanced hybrid powertrain, the Maruti Invicto aims to carve a niche for itself in the highly competitive premium MPV segment. Car enthusiasts and potential buyers are eagerly awaiting its official launch to experience the Invicto’s capabilities firsthand.