Maruti Suzuki Invicto Three-Row MPV Bookings Start in India, Launch on July 5

Maruti Suzuki has started pre-bookings for the upcoming Invicto three-row MPV in the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki Invicto can be booked by making an initial payment of Rs 25,000 at any NEXA dealerships. Touted as the most expensive Maruti Suzuki car in India, it is the re-badged version of Toyota Innova HyCross and will be developed at Toyota’s factory in Karnataka.

Maruti Suzuki has also introduced a booking open campaign for the Invicto MPV across its social media handles ahead of the July 5 launch in India. As per the official statement released by Maruti Suzuki, the Invicto has been ‘crafted to match the modern taste of NEXA customers, who want a premium 3-row vehicle with the characteristics of SUV and MPV both’.

The Invicto will flaunt a new front grille with twin chrome slats in order to appear different than the Innova HyCross. The bumpers, headlamps and alloy wheels will also get revised styling. The cabin could have subtle tweaks in the upholstery and might miss out on few advanced features, including ADAS. As per Maruti Suzuki, the Invicto ‘will appeal to customers who are looking for a strong design, best-in-class passenger room, ample cargo space, spirited performance, advanced technology, and a host of utility features.’

Maruti Suzuki Invicto is expected to draw power from the same 2.0L strong-hybrid petrol engine with e-CVT gearbox that we have seen with the Innova HyCross. The base trims could get the 2.0L petrol mill and CVT unit, albeit sans the hybrid setup. The Invicto could well become the first Maruti Suzuki car in India to not have a manual transmission variant.

Toyota Innova HyCross is priced between Rs 18.55-29.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) and since Maruti Suzuki will pay Toyota royalty for using its strong-hybrid powertrain setup and TNGA-C architecture, we expect the Invicto to carry a starting price in excess of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Invicto will have a direct rival in the form of the Innova HyCross, on which it is based on.