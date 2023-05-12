Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Production begins Ahead of Official Launch in June, Check Details

The leading car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki started the production of the feature-loaded Jimny 5-door at the Gurugram plant. It has been reported that the 7-seater that grabbed all the eyeballs when it was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, will go on sale next month. While deliveries will start later next month. Meanwhile, interested customers can pre-book the vehicle from the company’s authorized showroom by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000.

According to the reports, the brand is likely to share the price list of Jimmny at the start of June. It has been expected that the company might launch the four-wheeler around Rs 10-12 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the official price list is yet to be revealed by the brand.

The company has introduced the Jimny in a total four models. Among these, only the top models will be put on priority for production as of now. Customers can expect the car in three different colors that include Kinetic Yellow, Bluish Black, and Pearl Arctic White. As far as the waiting period is concerned, it is witnessing a maximum waiting period of six to nine months, depending on the variants.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door powerstrain

The Jimny features a 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine, which generates a max power of 105 and 135 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The unit is mated with a 4-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox and a 5-speed manual gearbox.