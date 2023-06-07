Maruti Suzuki Jimny Launch: Price Starts at Rs 12.74 Lakh in India, Deliveries Start Today

Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new Jimny off-roader at a starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the Indian market. The 5-door SUV can also be availed via Maruti Suzuki Subscribe by paying an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee of Rs 33,550. Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been introduced in two grades namely Zeta and Alpha with manual and auto gearbox choices.

Announcing the prices of the Jimny, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are privileged to introduce the legendary Jimny, a symbol of adventure, into the Indian market. With its timeless design and exceptional off-road capabilities powered by Suzuki’s ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) technology, the Jimny has been breaking stereotypes for over 5 decades since its global debut in 1970. The launch of Jimny (5-door) marks an exhilarating milestone in our SUV portfolio and will play an important role in our goal of becoming the country’s largest SUV maker."

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Design

Based on the brand’s ‘Crafted Futurism’ design philosophy, the 5-door SUV comes with a body-on-frame design. The square-shaped body, upright A-pillar and flat clamshell bonnet are some of the major styling highlights. The front fascia flaunts LED projector headlamps with washers and optimized bumpers with angled edges. It also gets protective black textured sections around the bumper area.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Features

top videos

The cabin is finished in an all-black theme with silver inserts. Maruti Suzuki claims that sections of interior have been presented in a pattern which resembles “the body of a high-grade single lens reflex camera that conceals small scratches, suppress reflections and are easy to grip." The centre console houses the 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In addition, it also boasts of Arkamys Surround Sense audio system.

Built on Suzuki’s Total Effective Control Technology (TECT) platform, it comes loaded with advanced safety features in the form of 6-airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist function, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Brake Limited Slip Differential, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages, and Rear View Camera.