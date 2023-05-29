Maruti Suzuki Jimny Manual, Automatic Trims Get Equal Bookings, Garners 30K Orders

Maruti Suzuki Jimny’s 5-door version has been very well received in India since the SUV made its global debut at the Auto Expo 2023. The tremendous hype around the off-roader can be gauged by the fact that its booking has been off the charts. Maruti Suzuki has an order book of 30,000 units, reported Autocar India.

The company will launch the Jimny SUV with only a petrol-manual and a petrol-automatic powertrain option. The Autocar report further suggests that the bookings are almost evenly split between manual and automatic powertrain models.

Reportedly, series production of the SUV commenced earlier this month and the carmaker has built over 1,000 units already. Maruti Suzuki is now in the process of dispatching them to the dealers. The first set of deliveries could be carried out by mid-June.

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Jimny SUV for those buyers who are looking for a lifestyle SUV. It seems that the brand is leaning heavily towards introducing a SUV in every segment, considering that the Jimny is the carmaker’s fourth new SUV launch in India within a year.

The Jimny will come with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which generates 103 bhp of power and 134 Nm of torque. This is the same power unit that is seen in cars like XL6, Ertiga, and Brezza. It will boast of significant off-roading capabilities, courtesy Suzuki’s AllGrip all-wheel drive system.

The price of Maruti Suzuki’s Jimny will start at Rs 9.99 lakh for the base Zeta MT variant and will go up to Rs 13.99 lakh for the fully-loaded Alpha AT variant (all prices are ex-showroom, India). So, the on-road price of Jimny’s Alpha variant could be around Rs 16 lakh. The Jimny will compete with the likes of Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in India.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki had launched its Fronx crossover in India earlier this year. The Fronx has been slotted between the Baleno and the Grand Vitara SUV. Built on the Heartect platform, Fronx will boast of modern features like a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment touchscreen system, an Arkamys-tuned sound system, wireless phone charger and a 360-degree camera heads-up display. This car will be available with two engine options - a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine generating 99 BHP and 147 Nm and a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that delivers 89 BHP and 113 Nm.